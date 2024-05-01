President for socio-economic uplift of Kacha areas

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: President Asif Ali Zardari has said that criminals of Kacha Area in Sindh, except hardened criminals, willing to surrender to the state should be gradually brought into the mainstream and rehabilitated to make them responsible and productive citizens of the country. He called for taking stern action against hardcore criminals involved in heinous crimes.

The President further emphasised the need to improve the road, health, and education infrastructure of the Kacha Areas on a priority basis to improve the socio-economic condition of the people. He advised that a Qaumi Jirga, comprising of tribal chiefs, should be convened to engage and negotiate with the local population to bring normalcy, prevent crimes, de-weaponize and improve the security situation in the Area.

The President expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the security/law and order situation in Sindh, at Sukkur, on Monday. Federal Minister for Interior, Mr Mohsin Raza Naqvi, MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Waqar Qadir Shah, Senior Minister Mr Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Mr Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Mr Muhammad Iqbal Memon, IG Sindh Mr Ghulam Nabi Memon, DG Ranger Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas, GOC 16 Div Major General Aamer Amin, and senior officials of the federal and provincial governments attended the meeting.

The President was briefed about the law-and-order situation in Sindh and the implementation status of the directions given during the last meeting held on 1st May 2024. He was apprised that the crimes and violence in Sindh, especially in Karachi and Kacha Areas, had witnessed a declining trend due to the effective strategy adopted by the police and Rangers.

IG Police said that dacoit activities had been considerably reduced and no highways-related crime had been reported in the past two months. It was highlighted that targeted operations and installation of smart cameras had helped control crimes and identify and arrest criminals and their abettors. DG Rangers told the meeting that 133 joint operations had been conducted by the Sindh Police and the Rangers which led to the arrest of hundreds of dacoits and criminals. He stated that additional check posts had also been established in various parts of Kacha to control crime.

The meeting was further informed that, on the directions of the President, the campaign against drug pedlars was intensified and, in this regard, 308 drug suppliers had been arrested, besides installing smart cameras to monitor the entry points of the province. During the meeting, the President said that the Government of Sindh should focus on raising a police force along modern lines to effectively meet the security challenges and requirements of the province. He underlined the need to strengthen the capacity of the Sindh Police by providing them modern equipment and weapons, adequate human resources, and logistics. He said that police officials should be incentivized enabling them to committedly discharge their duties. “We also need to encourage women to join Sindh Police”, he added. He stated that the welfare of the families and children of martyrs of Sindh Police should be ensured.

The President directed to expedite the upgradation of Sakrand Police Commando School as well as the provision of land for the establishment of Cadet College for Police. He added that selected students of the Cadet College would be educated and trained to join the Sindh Police. The President appreciated the performance of the Sindh Government, Police and Rangers in controlling crime and improving the security situation of the province.