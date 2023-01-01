President for universities role in preventing extremism, violence in society

ISLAMABAD (NNI): President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the universities to play an active role in preventing intolerance, extremism, and violence in society, particularly among students.

Addressing the two-day National Vice Chancellors’ Peace Conference, which concluded on Thursday, the President said the universities should arrange regular capacity-building training sessions for their management and faculty members to inculcate in students the ability to address extremism. According to a press statement today, the conference was a joint venture by Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness (SFEA), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and attended by 50 Vice Chancellors from across the country and policy stakeholders.

The conference with the theme “Academic Discourse on Countering Extremism – The Way Forward” is a significant milestone in the implementation of the Peace, Advocacy and Community Engagement through Transformation (PACT) for Tolerance project, which is built on a foundation of collaboration and cooperation between SFEA, NACTA, HEC Pakistan and other policy-level stakeholders. Speaking at the occasion as chief guest, Dr. Arif Alvi highlighted the importance of working on countering violent extremism and praised the idea of collaboration between state institutions and civil society.

He further added that we must acknowledge that extremism is not born in a vacuum — poverty, inequality, and lack of education and opportunity can make individuals vulnerable to extremist ideologies. As a nation, we must work to address these underlying issues and provide a better future for our citizens.

The president, while addressing the vice chancellors, who had gathered from across the country for the two days conference, said that the academia has a great responsibility to nurture traits of empathy, tolerance and coexistence among their students. At the end the President appreciated the efforts of Shaoor Foundation, NACTA and HEC towards realizing the dream of a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

Syed Ali Hameed, Founder & Chairperson Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness thanked the chief guest for gracing the event and said that we need a multisectoral approach to tackle the menace of extremism and intolerance. Shaoor Foundation has always focused on working with the stakeholders and developing well informed solutions, he said. Shaoor Foundation took the same approach under PACT for Tolerance project and collaborated with NACTA, HEC, policy stakeholders, parliamentarians as well as 70 partner universities across Pakistan. This resulted in development of the comprehensive report titled “Findings & Recommendations for Peace and Tolerance at university Campuses”. Mr. Ali also presented a copy to the honorable President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi.

Speaking at the event, Chairman HEC Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed shared that HEC has always encouraged and supported efforts for mutual benefit, including conflict resolution within universities. It’s our joint responsibility that universities are empowered and supported to create an enabling environment where difference of opinion is respected. He urged the Vice Chancellors to make use of the policy recommendations for promotion of Peace and Tolerance at universities and the society at large.

Speaking at the occasion, member NACTA, Mr. Muhammad Inkasar Khan shed light on the role of NACTA in contributing to the state’s response to counter extremism and its alignment with.