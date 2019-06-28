President Ghani to address Pakistan Business Forum today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani will address Pakistan Business Forum in Lahore, on Friday.

Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar will welcome the Afghan president on his arrival.

Ghani has been scheduled to address the forum after which he will offer Jummah prayers at Badshahi Mosque and will also explore Shahi Qila.

Earlier on Thursday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif played an important role for peace and stability in the region.

Afghan president also condoled the death of former first lady and Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and conveyed his good wishes for the ex-PM.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also met Afghan president and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral interests.