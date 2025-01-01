President issues IHC judges’ seniority, Justice Dogar made permanent CJ

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The seniority notification of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges has been officially released. According to the notification, Justice Sarfraz Dogar has been declared the most senior judge of the IHC.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani holds the second position in the seniority list, while Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb is ranked third. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri is fourth, and Justice Babar Sattar is in the fifth position.

The seniority order has been determined by the President of Pakistan in light of the Supreme Court’s directions to decide seniority based on the judges’ service records. The notification was issued with the President’s approval by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq is sixth, Justice Arbab Tahir is seventh, Justice Saman Riffat is eighth, Justice Khadim Soomro is ninth, Justice Azam Khan is tenth, Justice Muhammad Asif is eleventh, and Justice Inam Minhas is twelfth in the seniority list.

Additionally, the notification confirms that the transfer of three judges has now been made permanent, a decision also finalized by the President of Pakistan. Another significant legal matter was also settled by the President alongside this decision.

Judicial Commission to consider appointment of IHC’s permanent CJ on July 1

The process for appointing the permanent Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court has moved forward, as the Judicial Commission has scheduled a meeting on July 1.

According to sources, the commission will review the names of the three most senior judges of the Islamabad High Court for the top position. These include Justice Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The final decision regarding the appointment is expected to be made following the commission’s deliberations.