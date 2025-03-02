President Joseph Aoun’s pivotal visit to Riyadh

Dr. Fawzi Kabbara

President Joseph Aoun is scheduled to visit Riyadh on Monday, marking a significant milestone in Lebanese-Saudi relations. This official visit has profound political and economic implications, aiming to solidify the deep-rooted ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, remove all recent political obstacles between the two countries and thank Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his sincere efforts that resulted in the filling of the presidential vacancy in Lebanon.

Moreover, President Aoun’s commitment to making Saudi Arabia his first international destination is a strategic and symbolic gesture. It highlights the importance of Saudi-Lebanese diplomatic ties, emphasizes the necessity of strengthening economic collaborations and reaffirms Lebanon’s engagement in regional stability efforts. This decision conveys a message of solidarity and partnership, acknowledging Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role as a key ally and investor in Lebanon’s socioeconomic fabric. It sets the tone for a balanced and cooperative foreign policy, seeking mutual growth and regional harmony.

Lebanon and Saudi Arabia have shared a robust relationship for decades, since the time of King Abdulaziz, built on mutual respect and cooperation.

The Kingdom has been an ally, offering economic aid, investing in infrastructure and providing humanitarian assistance to Lebanon during its many upheavals over the years. The two countries, which share cultural ties and a common interest in maintaining regional stability, have cemented a long-standing partnership that both are eager to enhance.

President Aoun’s visit signifies a renewed push to strengthen these bonds amid global uncertainties and local adversities. The visit underscores Lebanon’s acknowledgment of Saudi Arabia’s peaceful and influential role in Middle Eastern politics and the importance of maintaining robust bilateral relations amid Lebanon’s ongoing economic and political turmoil.

Strengthening diplomatic support ensures Lebanon’s political autonomy and sovereignty are respected on the international stage. As a result, Saudi Arabia’s backing in international forums can significantly aid Lebanon’s standing and negotiation abilities, while also signaling a reinforced commitment to working together to tackle regional challenges and ensure Middle Eastern stability.

President Aoun’s visit to Riyadh is not just an exercise in diplomacy but a pivotal moment that could redefine Lebanese-Saudi relations. As Lebanon endeavors to navigate its myriad challenges, Saudi Arabia’s support is more significant than ever, serving as a beacon of hope and opportunity for Lebanon’s future. The success of this visit could very well determine Lebanon’s path forward in these turbulent times.

Courtesy: arabnews