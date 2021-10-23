President: Kyrgyzstan will not host US air base

BISHKEK (RIA Novosti): Kyrgyzstan will not host a US airbase on its territory, President of the republic Sadyr Japarov said at a press conference.

According to him, there is already a Russian base in Kant. And her country has enough. “We do not want to play cat and mouse with the powers, having two bases,” – said the leader of the country.

The US interest in using bases in Tajikistan, Uzbek-istan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries at the end of September was reported by the Politico portal, citing American senators. It was about the deployment in these countries of “over-the-horizon” means for counterterrorist operations in Afghanistan abandoned by the Americans.

The Russian airbase was opened in Kyrgyzstan in October 2003 as an aviation component of the Collec-tive Rapid Deployment Forces of the CSTO. Its main tasks are air cover for the organization’s ground operations.

Kyrgyzstan will acquire unmanned aerial vehicles from Russia and Turkey, stated Japarov. “In Turkey and Russia, we buy attack drones,” he said. According to the head of state, Kyrgyzstan, with the help of Russia, is also currently repairing its jet aircraft. “Money is allocated for this, it is not free,” he said.

The intention to purch-ase Russian UAVs “Orlan-10” and Turkish “Bayrak-tar” a few days ago was first announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic Kamchybek Tashiev. According to him, production of drones for the Kyrgyz side has already been launched in Turkey. In addition, the military personnel of Kyrgyzstan are now undergoing training in order to more effectively control this equipment.

As Tashiev emphasized, currently only five states are armed with Turkish Bayraktars. The amount of the transaction and the number of UAVs that the Kyrgyz side intends to acquire have not yet been announced. The Kyrgyz authorities plan to transport ethnic Kyrgyz living in Afghan territory to the republic, President of the republic Sadyr Japarov said.

“Over time, we will resettle all Kyrgyz to their homeland from Afghanistan,” he said. According to the head of state, for this purpose, housing for migrants will be built on the territory of the republic.

“Soon we will open a production facility for the manufacture of such houses and we will be able to resettle all ethnic Kyrgyz from Afghanistan,” he said.

President Sadyr Japarov further said that the new concept of ensuring national security will be adopted in Kyrgyzstan in the foreseeable future.

“The draft of a new concept of national security will soon be submitted to the Security Council of the republic,” he said. According to the head of state, the draft will reflect the action plan of Kyrgyzstan in this direction in the medium term.

“The draft concept provides, among other things, measures to ensure food and energy security,” he said, assuring that the country plans to strengthen the role of the Security Council as a coordinating center for security and law enforcement agencies.