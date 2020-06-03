President lauds enhancing Pak-China cooperation in field of medicines, infectious diseases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has underscored the importance of enhancing Pak-China cooperation in the field of medicines, particularly infectious diseases.

He expressed these views while talking to a ten-member delegation of medical experts of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army led by Major General Dr. Feihu Zhou in Islamabad today.

The President underlined the need for coordinated efforts, both at regional and global levels, to effectively deal with pandemics like Covid-19.

Appreciating Chinese contribution to support Pakistan in this hour of need, Dr. Arif Alvi expressed his gratitude to the people and leadership of China for sending donation and medical team to assist Pakistan’s medical experts. The President said he was impressed by the efforts made by the Chinese leadership to successfully contain corona virus.

Major General Dr. Feihu Zhou gave a comprehensive presentation about various strategies to deal with Covid Pandemic. He informed that the Chinese medical team visited local medical facilities and shared its experience and expertise with Pakistan’s health experts on Covid-19.