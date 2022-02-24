President meets Masood

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan wanted to further enhance bilateral cooperation with the United States of America (USA) in various fields, particularly in the areas of trade and economy.

He added that the Information Technology (IT) sector of the country had immense potential and foreign investors needed to capitalize upon the investment-friendly environment of the country and invest in Pakistan’s IT sector.

The President was talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the USA Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He stated that as the government was focusing on the geo-economics, there was a need to explore further areas of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade and Foreign Direct Invest-ments (FDIs) from USA.

The President said that Pakistani diaspora in America had the potential to serve as a bridge to increase bilateral economic and commercial relations, in addition to investing in various sectors of Paki-stan’s economy, particularly IT sector. He asked the Ambassador-designate to expose the real face of In-dia which was involved in gross human rights violations against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.