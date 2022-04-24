President of Algeria says position of Spain on Western Sahara ethically unacceptable

RABAT (TASS): The change in position of the Spanish government on the issue of Western Sahara is ethically and historically unacceptable. Algerian Pre-sident Abdelmajid Tebboun said this, according to the Algérie Press Service news agency on Sunday.

“Spain must not forget that it remains responsible with respect to Western Sahara because of the status of [Spain as] the administering Power of the territory in the eyes of international law. And this is so until some solution is found on the question of Western Sahara. However Madrid seems to be ignoring this responsibility,” the Algerian leader stressed.

“Spain has no right to offer a colonized country to another country,” continued Tebbun. “Algeria maintains good relations with Spain. However, the position recently expressed by the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, on the Sahara issue, has cha-nged the situation, which required Algeria to recall its ambassador in Madrid.”

“The Spanish government did not listen to other points of view on the Sahara issue, even though they were expressed in the Spanish Parliament and Spanish public opinion. We will not interfere in the internal affairs of Spain, but Algeria, as an observer country on the issue of Western Sahara <… > believes that Spain is the administering power of the territory until a solution to this conflict is found. Spain must not forget its historical responsibility,” Tebbun said.

“We must distinguish between the Spanish government and the Spanish state, with which we have very strong ties. We demand the application of international law so that relations with Spain are normalized. Algeria will not give up either Western Sahara or Palestine, since these are two issues of decolonization”, he noted.

At the same time, Tebb-un assured that “Algeria under any circumstances will not renounce its obligations to supply gas to Spain.”

In mid-March, Sanchez sent a letter to the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, in which he noted that official Madrid “recognizes the importance of the Sahara problem for Morocco.” The head of government stressed that “Spain considers the Moroccan initiative for the autonomy [of the Sahara regions], presented in 2007, the most serious, realistic and reliable basis for resolving this controversial issue.”

Sanchez pointed to Morocco’s “serious and credible efforts within the UN to find a mutually acceptable solution” to the Sahara issue. The Prime Minister also stressed that Spain and Morocco are “inextricably linked by history, geography, interests and common friendship.”

Previously, the Spanish authorities did not express support for the Moroccan initiative on the autonomy of the Sahara regions, advocating the achievement of a settlement of the conflict over Western Sahara during negotiations between the warring parties as part of a political process under the auspices of the UN.

On March 19, it became known that Algeria decided to immediately recall its ambassador in Madrid for consultations after the statements of the Spanish government.

The situation in Western Sahara has been the subject of a long international dispute for many decades. The independence of Western Sahara is being sought by the Polisario Front, created in the mid-1970s, which, after the withdrawal of the Spanish colonialists (in 1975), proclaimed the Saharan Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) and, with the support of Algeria, launched an armed struggle.

Fighting in the conflict zone continued until 1991 and was stopped after the UN sent a peacekeeping mission there. Despite the numerous peace initiatives of the international community, the dispute cannot be resolved because of the diametrically opposed positions of the parties.

Morocco considers Western Sahara to be its integral part and only allows it to be granted broad autonomy within the kingdom. Since June 2007, Morocco and the Frente POLISARIO have held four rounds of negotiations, all of which have ended in vain.

