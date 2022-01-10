President of Belarus informs Xi about situation in Kazakhstan

MINSK (TASS): President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko informed Chinese President Xi Jinping about the activities of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan and the results of the extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council (CSC). This was reported on Monday by the press service of the Belarusian president.

“Referring to the current international agenda, the President of Belarus and the President of the PRC exchanged views on the situation in Kazakhstan. Alexander Lukashenko informed his colleague about the activities of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in this country and the results of the extraordinary meeting of the CSTO CSTO,” the message says.

It is noted that the heads of state discussed a wide range of issues on the international, bilateral and domestic agenda. It was emphasized that China and Belarus effectively cooperate in multilateral organizations and “firmly support each other in protecting their main interests, which reflects the strategic value of the Chinese-Belarusian cooperation.”

Due to the fact that one of these days the countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the leaders exchanged congratulations and substantively discussed ongoing projects and opportunities for expanding cooperation in many areas. “The parties agreed to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries and promote the Chinese-Belarusian comprehensive strategic partnership for the constant achievement of new results,” the message says.

Lukashenko and Xi Jinping also touched upon topics related to countering the pandemic and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.