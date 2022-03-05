Mikhail Sheinkman

She broke for a long time. But one should have seen how she was courted in NATO. Even Ukraine was set up for Russia to see what it is like to be one on one with the Russians, when the alliance cannot help with anything other than inciting and provocations.

When NATO comes out of the fog, it will take the finca out of your pocket. Dignity something of its main geopolitical Finland may lose. It is also called non-aligned status.

However, it broke for a long time. But one should have seen how NATO courted her. Even Ukraine was framed by Russia in order to understand the country of lakes, what it is like face to face with the Russians, when the alliance cannot help with anything other than inciting and provocations, since Article 5 is valid only for its own. And here it worked. The girl is mature. “Because of the changed situation, we see for the first time that the majority in our country, according to the polls, is in favor, and we are ready to discuss this issue with our parliament,” President Sauli Niiniste announced to Fox television almost without hesitation as a result of this discussion. barely leaving the White House.

There, he and Joe Biden just agreed to build up military partnerships (so in the United States, so that no one would guess, they encrypt the military development of partners) and decided that the open doors of NATO were exactly what was needed. Kohl is still wide open, do not disappear. True, they thought to drag Ukraine into them. But it seems that even a carcass will not work. So at least Scandinavia is a shred. Especially since the Finns and the Swedes will catch up. There, the elite with the bloc have been building eyes on each other for a long time. And its Secretary General Stoltenberg has already promised both of them an accelerated entry. It would be, he said, a desire.

And in order to get used to the atmosphere of Russophobia and hatred, their people are now invited to summits as equals. Well, what – they meet all the criteria of the country. Moscow is feared no worse than the Balts. Weapons are being supplied to Kiev. At the same time, they themselves are restrained enough not to draw the allies into the Third World War. Well, well-being is on the level. Two percent – like a bush. You won’t have to ask. The same Swedes, for example, only mistaking their rusty buoy for a Russian submarine, immediately significantly increased their military budget. Yes, and the Finns a few months ago, even without any Ukraine, rolled off ten billion dollars to buy the F-35.

So nothing fundamentally changes for us. In the end, the Finns are not our brotherly people, not to mention the Swedes, so that we worry about their fate. We will carry out denazification to them in Ukraine and so, given that all their pro-fascists have been drawn here. Scandinavia, thanks to the Norwegians and the Danes, has already been shot. Well, let’s add a couple of Iskanders, for that matter. And NATO went. He will not retreat until he compensates for the loss of Ukraine, taking two unbeaten for one bat. With them, by the way, the bloc will have members like teeth. 32. The main thing for these two is that they don’t sharpen us too zealously.

