President of Israel invites Putin

TEL AVIV (TASS): During a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog invited the Russian leader to the opening of the Museum of the Jewish Fighter of the Second World War named after Chaim Herzog.

The Israeli president wrote about this on Friday on Twitter .

“In today’s telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, I congratulated him on the upcoming New Year. Russia and Israel are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. next year,” the message says.

Earlier on Friday, the Kremlin press service informed that the presidents of Russia and Israel had discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation by telephone. Special attention, according to the Kremlin, was paid to “the general task of preserving the historical truth about the Second World War and countering attempts to revise its results.”