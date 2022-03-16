President of Israel will visit France

TEL AVIV (TASS): Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog will leave on Sunday for a two-day visit to France at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, where he will take part in commemorative events dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Toulouse attack. This was announced on Wednesday by the office of the Duke.

“During his visit [to France] on March 20 and 21, 2022, the President [The Duke] will take part in commemorative events marking the tenth anniversary of the Toulouse attack,” the statement said. The office added that the president will “hold a diplomatic meeting” with Macron during the visit.

In March 2012, in the south of France, in the cities of Toulouse and Montauban, a series of murders took place. On March 11, 15 and 19, seven people fell victim to a lone terrorist, including a teacher and students of a Jewish school.

Related