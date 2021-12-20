President of Poland says only NATO can prevent deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus

WARSAW (RIA Novosti): President of Poland Andrzej Duda believes that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is not independent in deciding the issue of placing nuclear weapons on the territory of the country.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Belarus would offer to place nuclear weapons on its territory by the Russian Federation if NATO takes a similar step in Poland. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Lukashenko’s statement should be taken as a warning to the West. Last week, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with RT Arabic that Minsk is considering the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on its territory under the threat of NATO.

“If it got to the point that part of the Russian nuclear arsenal would be moved in the direction of Western Europe and NATO, then this would be a clear next manifestation of aggression along with everything that we observe every day in the Kaliningrad region, where the Russian military potential is systematically increa-sing. where the Russian missiles are supplied, “Duda said after the end of the meeting of the heads of the Lublin Triangle countries (Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine) in the Ukrainian Guta on Monday.

“At the same time, I am afraid that one can only smile on the subject of Mr. Lukashenka on this issue. He has not much to say here. If Russia wants to place its missiles on Belarusian territory, it will simply do it,” he added.

“The only thing that can prevent this is the decisive position of NATO and US,” concluded Duda.