President orders security plan for public entities

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has directed the ministries of interior and finance to evolve a clear and comprehensive plan for security of government foundations and execute the plan.

Presiding over a meeting at the Presidential Palace late Thursday, the President strongly condemned Tuesday’s attack on the Disabled and Martyrs support organization and the Ministry of Public Works, in which 43 people were killed and dozens more wounded.

According to a statement from the Presidential Palace, President Ghani called the attack as inhuman and un-Islamic. He offered prayers for the departed souls and urged speedy recovery of those wounded in the barbaric act.

Ghani said though the Taliban had not accepted responsibility for the attack, yet they were responsible and answerable for such attacks to the nation.

In order to prevent such incidents in future, the president tasked the ministries interior and finance with evolving a comprehensive security plan for governmet entities in coopeation with other ministries and departments.

About the 6th of Jaddi, the day when the former Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan 39 years ago, President Ghani said it was the beginning of deprivation, poverty, migration and destruction of the Afghans and the country.

After four decades of war and destruction, the Afghans needed national unity and cooperation more than ever, said the president. (Pajhwok)