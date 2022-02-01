ISLAMABAD (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said Pakistan was focusing on the optimal utilization of its geo-economic location to attract foreign investment as well as advance the goals of national economic development.

The president, in a meeting here with a delegation of the American Business Forum (ABF), led by its President Vaseem Anvar, said Pakistan had designed its economic policy in a way to provide a comprehensive framework for creating a conducive business environment to encourage foreign direct investment.

He said Pakistan had introduced a liberal investment regime and was actively working on further improving the ease of doing business to attract foreign investment.

He said the US businessmen needed to take benefit of the investment-friendly policy to invest in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

The president, in order to financially empower women and differently-abled people (DAPs), urged the delegation members to work for the skill development of women and DAPs and provide them jobs in their respective firms based in Pakistan.

The delegation members said their key objective was to provide a platform to American companies for business expansion and enhance foreign direct investment. They said the ABF was playing a key role in promoting trade and investment, which was vital for the economic development of Pakistan.

The delegation made various suggestions to further improve the ease of doing business in the country. The members of the delegation also apprised the president about their problems, who, in response, assured them that the organizations concerned would be asked to facilitate them and address their issues.