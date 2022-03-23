President: Pakistan fully prepared to thwart enemy’s aggression

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan would never compromise on its sovereignty and vowed that “any external aggression will be dealt with strongly”.

“I want to make it clear to the enemy that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty as the nation and its armed forces are ready to thwart any aggression,” he said in his address at the Pakistan Day Parade here at the Parade Avenue, Shakarparian.

This year’s annual event attained great significance as the foreign ministers of the 57-member Organizati-on of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) witnessed the joint services parade, where Pakistan showcased its military prowess.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, cabinet members, diplomats, senior civil and military officials, and prominent figures, who have won accolades for their services to Pakistan, were present.

President Alvi said the expansionist designs of Pakistan’s neighbouring country was a matter of concern for the security and stability of South Asia.

He mentioned India’s illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir, and urged the international community and the United Nations to stop the ongoing human rights violations.

Referring to the country’s resolve against fighting extremism and terrorism, he said, “The Pakistani nation has made immense sacrifices in the war and stood resilient against internal and external conspiracies.”

He lauded the valour and courage of the country’s armed forces and the nation for making their homeland strong and prosperous.

The president said the nation and all the state institutions supported upholding of democracy in the country.

“We should always keep in view the saying of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to stand united as a nation, and demonstrate faith and discipline within our ranks,” he said.

The president felicitated the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day and said the day was special in a way that it coincided with the 75th anniversary of the country’s establishment.

He paid glowing tribute to the countrymen who laid their lives for the sovereignty of country and contributed towards its stability.

“Being a strong and united nation, we vow to keep high the integrity and sovereignty of our motherland,” he said.

President Alvi said the purpose of the creation of Pakistan was to establish a modern Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On the two-day 48th OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers’ moot being hosted by Pakistan, he said as a founding member, Pakistan was committed to the strengthening of the Islamic body. He highlighted that the world was facing several challenges including the issues of Palestine and Kashmir that needed urgent resolution. He pointed out the worldwide rising trend of Islamophobia and mentioned that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Pakistan made strong efforts against it, which resulted in the passage of a resolution by the United Nations.

On Afghanistan, he said the world must take note of the situation where the Afghans were suffering a humanitarian crisis in shape of hunger and poverty.

The president said Pakistan was facing the challenges of extremism, intolerance, fake news, and denial of the rights of women. He appealed to all segments of the society, particularly Ulema (religious scholars), parents, teachers and media to realize their responsibility in that regard. He termed family system the strength of the nation, as it helped in keeping the social fabric intact. He expressed confidence that the nation would stand undeterred in the journey towards making the country strong and prosperous.

“This event is the reflection of unity and progress of our nation, and also shows the picture of our military strength,” he said.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, OIC foreign ministers and the guests witnessed the march past of the contingents of tri-services, including Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force.

The contingents of friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Bahrain also participated in the parade.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu followed the tradition by leading the fly-past of various formations of Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft, including the newly acquired J-10C jet.

The marching columns of Armour Corps, Artillery, Rangers, Air Defence, Coast Guards, and the women contingent of Armed Forces Nursing Service passed by the dais.

The ‘Sherdils’ team of seven Karakoram aircraft presented enthralling aerobatics, leaving a colourful trail of smoke in the blue sky.

The paratroopers of the three services made freefall jumps from the altitude of 10,000 feet and precisely landed at their designated targets in the ground.

