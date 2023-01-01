President, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Felicitating the nation on beginning of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have urged people to take care of the needy during the holy month.

The President in a statement said Ramazan-ul-Mubarak brings the message of sympathy, brotherhood and cooperation among the Ummah.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message said this holy month teaches us self-examination, disciplined life and sacrifices. The Prime Minister urged people to especially pray for betterment of the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.

The holy month is a harbinger of transformation for the Muslims at the individual and collective levels and provides a good opportunity to streamline their lives, the president said in a message on the advent of Ramazan ul Mubarak, 1444 Hijrah. The Pakistani leaders observed that objective of fasting was to strengthen the virtue of piety as it help promoted qualities of endurance and determination.

By adhering to Islamic proclamations and obedience, it provided an opportunity to a Muslim to lead a life full of discipline by following Allah Almighty’s commands.

They said today, Pakistan was passing through difficult economic situation which made it imperative for all of them to take care of the feeble, dependent and needy segments of society.

These segments passed through severe economic situation throughout the year with trials and tribulations, he said, and urged the people to fully support them all the year and especially during the holy month of Ramazan.

With this virtuous act, they could reap the benefits and blessings of Ramazan ul Mubarak, he opined.

Both the leaders also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and wished that the holy month might enable them to get its blessings. (NNI):