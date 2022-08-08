President, PM, COAS hail Arshad on winning medal

ISLAMABAD (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning the first javelin gold medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games. On his Twitter handle, the president congratulated him on making history in javelin throw and winning gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

The president and the prime minister said that Nadeem had made Pakistan and the nation proud for winning the first gold medal in javelin throwing. “Congratulations Arshad Nadeem on making history in Javelin throw and winning Gold Medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Nation is proud of you,” the president posted a tweet.

The prime minister on his social media handle said “What an amazing news to wake up to early this morning! Arshad Nadeem has done Pakistan proud by winning the first gold medal in Commonwealth Games. His consistency, passion and hard work hold lessons for our youth. Congratulations Arshad on your brilliant achievement.”

Arshad Nadeem won the final javelin throw at the Alexander Stadium with a record-breaking 90.18-meter. It was Pakistan’s second gold in Birmingham and the first one was won with a games record when Nooh Dasagir Butt emerged victorious in the +105kg weightlifting competition.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also felicitated Arshad Nadeem for setting a new record and creating history with his exceptional performance at the Commonwealth games.

