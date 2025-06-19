President, PM discuss country’s political, economic situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed the prevailing political and economic situation in the country.

The Prime Minister briefed the President on his recent official visit to the United Arab Emirates and also shared key features of the federal budget.

President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that the federal budget should prioritize the welfare and uplift of the common man, particularly workers and low-income groups. He underscored that the salaried class, pensioners, labourers, and underprivileged segments of society are facing serious challenges, and effective measures must be taken to alleviate their burden.

The President highlighted the need for employment generation and social protection initiatives to support the poor and vulnerable sections of the population.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Azam Nazeer Tarar as well as Senator Saleem Manviwalla were also present during the meeting.