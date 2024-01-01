President, PM reaffirm Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri people

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In their messages on the occasion of “Kashmir Black Day” today, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have said that Pakistan will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

The President urged the international community to pressurize India to halt its human rights’ abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, alleviate the suffering of Kashmiris and implement UN Security Council resolutions.

He strongly condemned India’s ongoing atrocities in IIOJ&K and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiri people’s just cause.

In his separate message, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had suffered countless hardships during the last seventy-seven years.

He said India had been taking successive steps to tighten its grip over IIOJK since August 05, 2019. India’s nefarious designs are aimed at undermining the disputed status of IIOJK and denying the Kashmiri people their democratic right to decide their own future.

In his message on Black Day today, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said this day marks the beginning of a prolonged and painful chapter for the region.

He said over the past seven decades, India has employed various strategies to strengthen its control over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir but since 5th August 2019, an accelerated effort to undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of territory has been witnessed.

Ishaq Dar said actions taken by Indian authorities, including attempts to alter the demographic and political landscape of the territory, are in direct violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Geneva Convention.

He said the occupied territory is witnessing an intensification of repression with thousands of political leaders and activists behind bars, draconian emergency and counterterrorism laws granting Indian forces sweeping powers to arrest or eliminate any individual.

He said despite all this, the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people endure, as they continue their peaceful struggle for justice and self-determination.

Referring to the recent elections for the Legislative Assembly of IIOJK, the Deputy Prime Minister said any such exercise amidst an overwhelming military presence, cannot be considered a substitute for the legitimate right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan remains committed to promoting peace in South Asia and seeks constructive relations with all neighbors.

He however categorically stated that lasting peace in the region cannot be realized without a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with the UN Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam has reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue extending political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day today, he said India is committing worst human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and trying to stop the struggle of Kashmiris through military atrocities.

The Minister said entire Pakistani nation pays tribute to the brave and courageous Kashmiris who are continuing their struggle despite India’s brutal actions.

In his message, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has called upon the international community to play its role for peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and stop India from violating human rights in the territory.

He said despite Indian atrocities, the Kashmiri people are fighting bravely for their freedom and they will never accept India’s usurpation of their homeland.

The Minister said Pakistan is a staunch advocate of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and has never backed down from advocating their legitimate cause in the world.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s bold stand on the Kashmir dispute is a strong expression of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause and its desire for a just and peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan has always stood with the Kashmiri people and will continue to support their right to self-determination.

He said the only acceptable solution to the Kashmir dispute is a plebiscite under the supervision of the United Nations.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar in his message emphasized the urgent need for implementation of UN resolutions to peacefully resolve the Kashmir issue.

He called upon the international community to pressure India to end its egregious violations of international laws in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan observes Black Day to protest India’s illegal occupation and to urge the international community to honour its commitments under the UN Security Council resolutions, which affirm the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

The Minister further highlighted that India continues to commit severe human rights abuses and imposes oppressive laws to tighten its grip over Kashmir’s land and resources.