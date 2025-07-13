President, PM reaffirm support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated Pakistan’s political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they are granted right to self-determination as per the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and their aspirations.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day being observed today, they said the day serves as a reminder of the inherited resilience, resistance against brutal forces, and unwavering determination of Kashmiris for their freedom.

President Asif Ali Zardar lauded unwavering courage, determination, and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, who have resisted Indian occupation for decades and continue their struggle for self-determination.

He urged the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the Indian state terrorism and grave human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message said the people of Kashmir have been, and continue to, sacrifice their lives in pursuit of their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Batlistan Amir Muqam has paid a rich tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir.

In a statement today, in connection with the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, he said the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Jammu in the love with Pakistan will always be remembered.

The Minister expressed hope that the blood of Kashmir’s martyrs will not go in vain, and the Kashmiris will achieve freedom from India.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to brave Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931.

In his message on Kashmir Martyrs Day today, he said that sacrifice of the martyrs of Srinagar Central Jail is a reminder that the spirit of freedom can never be suppressed by bullets.

The PPP Chairman said his party has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination.