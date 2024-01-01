President, PM vow to address legal issues in consultation with political stakeholders

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated their resolve to work together for the progress and stability of Pakistan.

This commitment was expressed during a meeting held at the Presidency in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting focused on the overall political, economic, and security situation of the country. Both leaders agreed to address legal matters in consultation with all political stakeholders and discussed the legislative agenda in parliament.

President Zardari assured the prime minister of his full cooperation in achieving national stability and development. In turn, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his best wishes for President Zardari’s health and well-being.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and PPP MNA Syed Naveed Qamar.

On the other hand, sources claimed that during the meeting, the madrassa bill, the Kurram issue, and the PPP’s reservations with the government were also discussed.

They also said that the future course of action regarding the madrassa registration bill, decision-making on the security situation in Kurram, and expediting the work of helping the victims and relocating them from the area were discussed.