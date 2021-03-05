President realises PM lost MPs’ confidence: Maryam

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has congratulated President Dr Arif Alvi for summoning the National Assembly session where Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence, as, according to her, the President has realised that the PM no more enjoys confidence of the party lawmakers.

Addressing the media on Friday along with senior party leaders, Maryam said, “I want to congratulate the President for finally realising that the Prime Minister has lost the confidence of the people and his party members.”

She read out Article 91(7) of the Constitution, which says: “The Prime Minister shall hold office during the pleasure of the President, but the President shall not exercise his powers under this clause unless he is satisfied that the Prime Minister does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly, in which case he shall summon the National Assembly and require the Prime Minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the Assembly.”

She claimed the Prime Minister calling a vote of confidence means that the President has asked him for this.