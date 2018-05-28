President signs Fata Governance Regulation bill 2018

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday sighned Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018 as Fata people will now get the basic rights and rid of black law of FCR.

The ‘FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018’ is a set of interim rules that apply to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) until it merges with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa “within a timeframe of two years”.

However, the president will have the jurisdiction over Fata and the Provincially Administered Tribal Areas until he signs Constitution (Thiry-First) Amendment Bill, 2018, which prpooses abolishment of Article 247 of the Constitution.

As per Article 247, the executive authority of the federation shall extend to Fata and Pata. However, as soon as the president signs Constitution (Thiry-First) Amendment Bill, 2018, the control of FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018 would be handed over to the KP government.

