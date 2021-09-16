President stresses financial inclusion of women, disabled

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged businessmen and industrialists to take steps for the financial inclusion and empowerment of women and persons with disabilities by employing them in their respective organizations.

He said disabled persons constituted 12-14 percent population of the country and needed to be uplifted financially by providing them jobs and equipping them with marketable skills with the special cooperation of the business community.

The President expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), led by its President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The delegation briefed President Alvi about the export potential of SCCI and its contributions towards the socio-economic development of the country.

Qaiser Iqbal Baryar apprised the President about certain problems being faced by the business community of Sialkot.

President Dr Arif Alvi assured the delegation to help address the issues being faced by SCCI.

Talking to the delegation, the President highlighted that the government was focusing on the empowerment and financial inclusion of youth, women and disabled persons.

He mentioned that the government, in this regard, had allocated Rs 100 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to help them establish their own businesses.

He regretted that, due to lack of awareness, the people were unable to take full benefit of the loans being offered by the government and emphasised the need to facilitate and guide them to avail loans.

Later, a delegation comprising of women representatives from Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Attock Chambers of Commerce and Industries, also called on the President and discussed measures to raise awareness among people about breast cancer in October. The delegation offered its cooperation in raising awareness about breast cancer with support of NGOs, women universities, colleges and other concerned organizations.