President stresses for healthy lifestyle to prevent diseases

F.P. Report

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the majority of the diseases and health issues could be prevented through adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

Addressing 6th Convocation of the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) in Karachi, the president has called for focusing on nutrition to reduce the incidents of stunting, encouraging mothers to breast feed their children and educating women on early recognition of breast cancer.

Advising the graduating doctors, he said you should realize that people have a lot of expectations from you as they come to you in a state of grief and you should treat them with compassion and it is a fact that treatment with compassionate feeling brings out the best of results.

Dr Arif Alvi said that medical profession is developing at a fast pace and your quest for knowledge should continue in your professional life as well.

He also vowed to discuss and explore the possibilities of upgradation of the KMDC to the status of university with the mayor Karachi.

Speaking earlier, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar praised the academic standards of the KMDC and pledged his continuous support for future development plans of the college.