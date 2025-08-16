President terms CPEC as key to regional connectivity

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari says China Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important component to realize joint vision of both countries, enhanced regional connectivity, economic integration, and a peaceful neighborhood.

He was talking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called on him in Islamabad today.

Asif Ali Zardari said CPEC is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative, having immense strategic significance for both Pakistan and China.

He said Pakistan and China are iron brothers, time tested friends and all-weather strategic partners. He further said friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, which enjoys unanimous public, political, and institutional support in the country.

He thanked China for its consistent support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national development, and its principled and just stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He also conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives in the recent floods in Beijing and Gansu province of China.

He said that 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China and Pakistan is planning to celebrate this important milestone in a befitting manner.

In his remarks, Wang Yi said friendship between China and Pakistan has lasted for generations and is based on good faith, credibility and strong all-weather strategic partnership.