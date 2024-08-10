President to confer award upon Arshad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari acknowledging record-setting performance of athlete Arshad Nadeem in Paris Olympics 2024, Javelin throwing category has directed to confer Hilal–i-Imtiaz upon him.

“The President will reward the civil award to Arshad Nadeem in recognition of his prominent performance in sports during a special ceremony. The President will confer the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution,” said a press release issued by President Secretariat Press Wing on Saturday. Under the constitutional provision, the president can confer Pakistani citizens with civil awards in recognition of their meritorious services in different fields of life.

Upon the President’s directive, a letter had been dispatched by the Aiwan-e-Sadr to the Cabinet Division, in this regard. President Zardari said that Arshad Nadeem, with his brilliant performance, had made the nation proud in the field of sports. Nadeem’s marvelous achievement at the international level brought laurels to the nation. He had raised the name of country in athletics, said the contents of the letter, shared by President Secretariat Press Wing with media.