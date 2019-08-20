President Trump urges PM Imran, Modi to reduce Kashmir tensions

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has telephoned Pakistani and Indian Prime Ministers Imran Khan and Narendra Modi respectively and urged them to reduce the Kashmir tensions, on Tuesday.

In a tweet, US President Trump called Imran and Modi his good friends and told that a discussion was held on the ‘tough situation’ of occupied Kashmir.

He said that they also deliberated upon the trade ties and strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said, “The president conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region.”

Mounting tensions between Pakistan and India have flared following New Delhi’s scrapping of the special status for the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region.

The region has been facing a clampdown since Aug. 5 when the Indian government repealed its special status. Hundreds of people, mostly political leaders, have been detained by the authorities.

Kashmiri leaders and citizens fear the move is an attempt by India to change the demography of the state, where some groups have been fighting Indian rule for either independence, or unification with neighboring Pakistan.