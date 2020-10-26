President Trump’s economic void

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: President Trump hasn’t detailed an economic agenda for his second term, despite the election being just eight days away, Axios’ Dan Primack writes.

Why it matters: This is unprecedented in modern presidential campaigns.

Trump’s campaign website doesn’t include a section on forward-looking policies, including the economy. Instead, it only lists first-term accomplishments.

Many economists have analyzed Biden’s economic plans, including on taxes and spending, to predict how it would impact everything from GDP to jobs. But they’ve been unable to do the same with Trump’s plan, because there is none.

The conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute recently published a 12-page analysis of Biden’s tax plan.

That report’s author, Kyle Pomerleau, told the Axios Re:Cap podcast: “I will release an analysis of Trump’s proposals once he releases proposals.”

Courtesy: (Axios)