President urges full facilitation for minorities

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has said all possible facilitation should be extended to minorities in all sectors of life as per the spirit of the Constitution and the vision of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today regarding Minorities’ Day, he said all Pakistanis irrespective of which faith or religion they follow, are our children.

He said there should be more share of minorities other than the five percent quota fixed for them in every department of the government.

The President said the observance of this day is aimed at recognizing the role of minorities in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees minorities’ rights in the country, while what an irony it is that minorities are not safe in Modi’s India.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said the minorities in the country enjoy complete freedom and all rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said brotherhood, equality and justice are the basic principles which unite a nation and there is a dire need to follow these principles today to face the challenges being faced by the nation.

The Minister said the government is providing every possible security to the minorities and their worship places under the constitution.

Representatives belonging to different religions also addressed the ceremony and lauded the government’s efforts and steps for safety and security of the minorities in the country.