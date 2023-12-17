President urges universities to improve quality of education

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed universities to further improve the quality of education as it is essential for development of the country.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of ICMA Pakistan in Islamabad today, he called for enhancing focus on education and health sectors to provide the two basic facilities to the citizens.

The President said courses should be designed in accordance with demand of jobs in the market. He said it is essential to improve intellectual resources to help address the socio-economic challenges being faced by the country.

Regarding economic challenges being faced by the country, the President said tax reforms and broadening tax net is need of the hour.