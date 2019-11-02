President urges world community to ensure rights of Kashmiris

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday said peace is not only the priority of Pakistan but that of the entire world also as it a guaranteed people’s prosperity and development of countries.

He was addressing an event on ‘Youth mobilization on Peace Building’ participated by foreign students visiting Pakistan under International Students Week in Pakistan in Lahore.

The President said when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power, the Prime Minister Imran Khan took charge of the office, his first message was about peace.

On the other hand the people of occupied Kashmir are under great stress and trauma as they are being denied even their basic rights by India.

He said the world community would have to play its effective role to bring peace in the held valley ensuring the rights of Kasmiris.

Dr. Arif Alvi said it is easy to start a war but it has its own dynamics as once started it even went out of control of its perpetrators.

The president said Pakistan is a peace-loving country, which always welcomed everyone, and has been playing its due role in resolving the global issues including peace and global warming.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said Pakistan believes in peace in the region and wants to solve all issues through dialogue.

He said that war is not the solution to any issue, rather, we ought to hammer out solution of our disputes in amicable manner.

He said the education plays a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of a country.

The President said we can attain the goal of advancement by imparting modern and latest education to our youth.

He said global warming is a major challenge being faced by the world and we should take immediate measures to counter it.

He said Pakistan is a youth hub having great potential to help resolve the global issues.