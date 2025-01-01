President vows to bolster Pak-China relations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen relationship with China.

In an interview with China Central Television, he said Pakistan wants to fully benefit from its geography and the development of China.

He said Pakistan wants to take benefit from Chinese technology in different fields, emphasizing that China can help us in the agriculture sector.

He said we are also working on special industrial parks for China in Pakistan.

Lauding China’s remarkable progress, the President said rise of China is a positive development.

He said China has never been an occupying force.

As a neighboring country for centuries, Pakistan understands that China does not interfere in others’ affairs.