President writes to PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday wrote another letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asking him to direct the relevant ministries and departments to take remedial measures and preemptive actions to alleviate apprehensions and grievances of the journalists and media persons against incidents of harassment, physical abuse and violence.

The president also attached a letter received by him from anchorperson Arshad Sharif, where he has drawn the attention of the president towards the incidents of harassment while quoting a few eminent journalists and information gathered by him through different sources.

The President said, “The Constitution urges the state to provide due rights and protection to individuals. Pakistan has always strived to do so, but in the case of journalists and media persons, if they feel pressurized, fair criticism within the bounds of law, freedom of expression and then democracy itself is threatened”.

In the letter addressed to the president, Arshad Sharif had alleged that some unscrupulous elements were threatening to endanger his life and requested the president to safeguard his fundamental rights as enshrined in Articles 4, 9, 10A, 14, 18, 19 and 19A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the establishment of Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority Bill, 2022. Under the bill, the Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen and Khatam-un-Nabbiyyin Authority will be established. Earlier on June 9, 2022, the Senate had unanimously passed the National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Wa Khatam-un- Nabbiyyin Authority Bill 2022 which was moved by Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the legislation, establishing National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Wa Khatam un Nabbiyyin Authority was aimed at promoting research in practical and theoretical aspects of Seerat for addressing contemporary social challenges and inculcating positive changes in the Pakistani society, while, inter alia, providing illustrations about the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Related