President Xi: US misjudges China’s strategic intentions

BEIJING (TASS): The U-nited States authorities mistakenly judge China’s str-ategic intentions, and some US officials do not allow the bilateral consensus re-ached at the highest level to be fully translated into pr-actice. This was announced on Friday by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Some representatives of the American side do not adhere to the important consensus that we have reached, they do not put into practice the positive statements of the US President, <…> some send the wrong signal to the supporters of the so-called independence of Taiwan,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry quotes the words of the Chinese leader during a conversation with US President Joe Biden via videoconference: “The Un-ited States is making misjudgments about China’s strategic intentions.”

According to Xi Jinping, Sino-US relations “have not yet gone beyond the band of difficulties that arose under the previous US leadership.” “On the contrary, we are facing more and more challenges,” he stressed.

As the President of the People’s Republic of China specified, non-observance of the principle of “one China” and rendering support to the Taiwanese separatists is “an extremely dangerous trend.” “Until the Taiwan issue is resolved, this issue will have a devastating effect on China-US relations,” he warned.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Since then, it has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the communists came to power. According to the official position of the PRC, supported by most countries, including Russia, the island is one of the Chinese provinces.

On Ukraine, Xi said that United States authorities and the leadership of NATO should establish a dialogue with the Russian Federation and take into account the concerns of the Russian, as well as the Ukrainian side.

“The United States and NATO should also promote dialogue with Russia, address the security concerns of Russia and Ukraine and the real cause of the Ukrainian crisis,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted the Chinese leader as saying during a video conference call with US President Joe Biden.

As Xi Jinping clarified, China opposes war “in accordance with its historical and cultural traditions.” He also noted that Beijing is guided by “its own independent judgment” and will uphold the “fair fundamental principles of international relations.”

The Chinese President added that Beijing intends to firmly adhere to the UN Charter. “These important principles for us are the starting point for resolving the crisis in Ukraine,” he stressed.

Xi also expressed hope that all other interested countries capable of changing the situation in Ukraine for the better will make efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and advance peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

