President Zardari directs CM Murad to complete Sindh projects

F.P. Report

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari directed on Sunday Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to complete ongoing projects in Sindh for public welfare on time.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on the president in Karachi. On this occasion, both discussed the overall political situation of Sindh and development projects.

The president had emphasised the need for measures for the development and prosperity of Sindh and the public welfare.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, held a telephone conversation with Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, to discuss the ongoing dispute over the construction of canals.

During the call, both leaders agreed to meet in person and resolve the issue through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Rana Sanaullah stated that the federal government is open to negotiations with Sindh on the canal matter. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif have issued clear instructions to address Sindh’s concerns and resolve the issue amicably.