F.P. Report

LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari reached Lahore from Islamabad on a three-day visit.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan received the President at Lahore Airport.

During his stay, President Zardari is scheduled to attend the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday.

He will also hold meetings with senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter.