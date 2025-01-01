President Zardari resolves to eliminate terrorist elements

F.P. Report

QUETTA: President Asif Ali Zardari resolved on Wednesday to eliminate the terrorist elements from the country.

According to details, the meeting in line with the law and order was held in Quetta. Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

On this occasion, CM Bugti briefed the meeting about the overall situation in the province in connection with the law and order in detail.

Addressing the meeting, President Zardari said: “Balochistan is close to my heart and it is the top priority to work for the sake of development and sustainable peace in the province.”

“We want to see every child going to school. It is the need of the hour to enlighten the future generation with modern technology,” said President Zardari.

The president said: “The Counter-Terrorism Wing will be provided with modern weapons to deal with the terrorists and criminal elements with iron hands.”

On the other hand, the members of Balochistan’s parliamentary parties called on President Zardari. The parliamentary leaders addressed the challenges faced by the province and presented proposals in line with the betterment of the Balochistan masses.

President Zardari said: “I have a strong connection with the people of Balochistan.”

He emphasised national integrity for steering the country towards prosperity.

“We all have to play a role in giving them [people of Balochistan] their right as we do not believe in snatching the right. Rather, we will win the hearts of the masses by providing them their right,” he said.

The president vowed to take initiatives for Balochistan and public welfare that will be remembered in golden words.