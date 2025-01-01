President Zardari tests negative for Covid

F.P. Report

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari is showing signs of improvement in his treatment, his physician Dr Asim Hussain told media on Friday. “The president has tested negative for COVID-19 on a rapid test but remains under the care of infectious disease specialists,” Dr Asim said in a phone conversation with media.

The physician added that the president was undergoing physiotherapy as part of his recovery, according to his physician, and the president was expected to remain hospitalised for another couple of days. Doctors have not yet allowed any visitors to meet President Zardari during his stay.

President Zardari tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 and has since remained in isolation under close medical supervision, with multiple diagnostic tests conducted to monitor his condition. On April 3, Dr Asim updated the media that the president was receiving medical care at a private hospital in Karachi under the care of infectious disease specialists. “… the recent blood test reports are promising,” Dr Asim informed the media.

“Infectious diseases department experts examine President Asif Zardari three times a day,” he said, adding that shifting him from Nawabshah to Karachi for treatment was a good decision.