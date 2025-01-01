President Zardari’s health improving, in-person meetings banned: Dr Asim

F.P. Report

KARACHI : President Asif Ali Zardari is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, and his health is showing steady improvement, according to his physician, Dr. Asim Hussain.

Dr. Asim stated that the president’s latest blood test reports indicate positive progress. Experts from the Infectious Diseases Department are conducting thorough medical check-ups three times a day to monitor his condition.

The decision to transfer President Zardari from Nawabshah to Karachi for medical treatment has proven beneficial, Dr. Asim noted. He expressed optimism that the president may be discharged from the hospital in a few days if his recovery continues as expected.

To ensure the president’s safety, hospital authorities have imposed a ban on in-person meetings due to Covid-19 precautions.

However, President Zardari’s family is receiving continuous health updates from the medical team.

On Wednesday night, President Zardari’s personal doctor, Dr Asim Hussain, confirmed the president had contracted coronavirus. According to details, Dr Hussain said: “He [President Zardari] has contracted the coronavirus, and right now, it has been advised to keep the president in isolation.”

“A team of medical experts is taking care of President Zardari, and now his health condition is improving,” maintained Dr Hussain.