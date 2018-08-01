Presidential Election to be held in September

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The presidential election will be held in the next month as the constitutional term of President Mamnoon Hussain is going to expire on September 8, but arrangements have yet to be finalized for the Presidential Elections.

According to the media reports, Election Commission of Pakistan is thinking to conduct the election on 8 September which is previously scheduled to be held on August 8.

Reports added that the Election Commission of Pakistan would issue schedule for the Presidential Election after completing electoral rolls.

They said the polling would take place 15 days after the scheduled is issued by the electoral body.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which has won majority of seats in the lower house of the parliament is expected to win the slot of president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

