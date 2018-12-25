Presidential elections likely to be delayed: IEC

KABUL (Web Desk): Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Tuesday said that the presidential elections are likely to be delayed in the country.

The IEC said that in order to bring electoral reforms and maintain transparency in elections it is required to delay the presidential elections – scheduled for April 20, next year.

“We should have necessary preparation for the presidential elections so that the problems in the past don’t repeat,” said Maliha Hassan, a member of the IEC.

Some politicians said that they are welcoming the possible delay in elections if it is to ensure transparency in the process.

It comes as last month, a Wall Street Journal report said the Trump administration is discussing whether to press the Afghan government to suspend the presidential election as the U.S. seeks to engage the Taliban in talks to end the 17-year war.

However, in reaction to the report, the Afghan government said it is fully committed to holding presidential elections as per the Afghan constitution and the date determined by the IEC.