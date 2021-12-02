Presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine call for sanctions against Russia

WARSAW (RIA Novosti): The presidents of Lithuania , Poland and Ukraine Gitanas Nauseda , A-ndrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelen-skiy have called for new sanctions against Russia , according to a joint statement by the heads of state released on Thursday.

The statement is timed to the 30th anniversary of the recognition of Ukraine’s independence by Poland and Lithuania. The presidents called on the international community “to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with its ongoing aggression against Ukraine” and “once again called on the Kremlin to de-escalate the situation by withdrawing its troops from the Ukrainian borders and temporarily occupied territories.”

The parties also stressed that the relationship of a real strategic partnership between the countries “has successfully stood the test of time and continue to strengthen” and reaffirmed their commitment to further develop the strategic partnership between Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland based on common values and interests.

“Reaffirmed their clear commitment to further expand their cooperation on a wide range of issues, such as security, defense, economy, energy and others, including within the framework of the Lublin Triangle format. The Republic of Lithuania and the Republic of Poland reaffirm their full support for Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO; expressed mutual support and solidarity in connection with the migration crisis artificially created and organized by Minsk on the Lithuanian-Belarusian and Polish-Belarusian borders, and declared their determination to join forces to counter this crisis. They also noted that this hybrid attack is a direct threat to the security of all of Europe”, – the statement says.

It is emphasized that the parties expressed “special concern” in connection with the continuing deterioration of the security and stability situation in the region, as well as growing threats, including hybrid ones, “which is the result, in particular, of Russian aggression, and also agreed on the need for joint efforts to building resilience to these threats to counter them in a more effective and coordinated way.”

“They reaffirmed their firm commitment to further strengthening European energy security and, in this regard, expressed deep concern about the Nord Stream 2 project , which is a challenge to the security of the European region. They expressed their readiness to work together to counter the monopolization of the European gas market by Russia, which uses energy as a geopolitical tool.”,- said in a statement.