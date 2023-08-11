President’s Sectt seeks Secretary replacement

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi a day after denial of his signing Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act, said the services of Secretary Waqar Ahmed were “no more required”.

The president in a statement posted on X on Monday said, “In view of the definite statement of yesterday, President’s Secretariat has written a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister that the services of Mr Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately.”

“It has also been desired that Ms Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, may be posted as Secretary to the President,” the statement added. Earlier on Sunday, President Alvi created a stir by claiming that he had not signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill — a day after they became acts of parliament, as he “disagreed with these laws”.

In a post on social media platform X, Alvi said: “As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, 2023 as I disagreed with these laws.” The president said he asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them “uneffective”. “I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned and was assured that they were. However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive Insha’Allah. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be affected,” the president said.

Economic, cultural ties with KSA to be strengthened further: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan is desirous to further strengthening bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in diverse fields, particularly economy, investment, and culture.

While talking to Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, who along with a delegation called on him here on Monday, the president said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Saudi Arabia, which were based on common faith, shared history, and people-to-people ties.

The president welcoming the delegation, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the existing economic partnership with the Kingdom for the mutual benefit of both the brotherly countries. He underscored the need to expand bilateral trade as great opportunities existed for investment in Pakistan in different sectors such as IT, renewable energy, industrial and infrastructure development, and the hospitality sectors.

President Alvi thanked the Saudi government for making excellent arrangements for the Hajj this year. He expressed the hope that the Saudi government would expedite the purchase of Pakistan House inside Markazziah in Madina from the compensation amount of two Pakistan Houses demolished in Madina.

Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated Saudi Arabia and its leadership for its steadfast support for important Muslim causes, especially the Jammu and Kashmir Dispute, Palestine, and Afghanistan through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and expressed the hope that it would continue to play its important role. He lauded the leadership of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman over the normalization of relations with Iran, saying that the leadership of the Saudi Crown Prince in the Muslim World was much appreciated.

The visiting Saudi minister said that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were very strong that needed to be further enhanced for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah said the Kingdom would continue to provide good facilities to the pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah.

President Alvi also asked the visiting dignitary to communicate his warm regards to the Saudi King and Crown Prince/Prime Minister of the Kingdom. He also thanked the Saudi government for its continued support and financial assistance to Pakistan.