Zhong Sheng

China’s broadcasting regulator Nati-onal Radio and Television Administration recently made an anno-uncement on pulling BBC World News off the air in the country for serious co-ntent violation. The NR-TA will not accept the br-oadcast application of B-BC World News this year.

Such decision is legitimate and reasonable. However, some British politicians are still encouraging fake news and calling black white, which further exposed their serious ideological prejudices against China.

The explanation from the British side is totally unfounded. Earlier this month, Britain’s communications regulator Ofcom revoked the license of CGTN to broadcast in Britain, citing the Chinese media outlet’s “political nature.” It seriously damaged the reputation of Chinese media and disturbed normal cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The British side was the first to infringe upon the interests of Chinese media, so it is in no position to point its fingers at the righteous act of China to safeguard national interests and the authenticity of news. Playing the innocent and hyping the so-called press freedom only reveals the hypocrisy of the British side.

Press freedom is never a fig leaf of fake news. Pulling BBC World News off the air in China was what the British side asked for. For a while, BBC has viciously made hypes about COVID-19, as well as anti-terrorism and de-extremism in China’s Xinjiang. Its reports totally ignored facts and the moral principles of journalism.

By calling white black and fabricating stories, it particularly demonized China. Even after its fake news was unmasked, BBC even described itself as “the world’s most trusted international news broadcaster,” which further fueled the anger of the 1.4 billion Chinese people.

Both the brutal suppression from the UK against Chinese media and the rumors fabricated by BBC in its reports on China are stemmed from the deeply rooted political prejudices of certain British people against China.

British scholar Martin Jacques believes BBC pursued a Cold War agenda to darken the name of China.

It’s noteworthy that when the public of Western countries, including the UK, are criticizing the decreasing credibility of Western media, some British politicians are still ignoring the authenticity of news by cooking up fake stories about China. It fully exposed their distorted values and morality.

No country shall tolerate fake news. The Chinese government and Chinese people will never welcome the news broadcasters that viciously attack and slander China.

Those who ignore this point and go against the 1.4 billion Chinese people, as well as human conscience and justice will only overreach and pay the piper.