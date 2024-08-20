Prevention of electricity theft among Govt’s priorities: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that prevention of electricity theft and improvement of electricity transmission system are among government’s top priorities in energy sector reforms.

Chairing a review meeting on matters related to Power Division in Islamabad today, he directed the Federal Minister of Power to contact the provincial governments on the performance of electricity distribution companies so that whole of the government approach should be adopted.

The Prime Minister also directed the provincial governments to increase the number of police force and tehsildars as per the requirement of DISCOs in relation to anti-electricity theft.

He said the corrupt elements in the distribution companies will also be dealt strictly.

The Prime Minister also directed to immediately convene the meeting of the steering committee formed regarding the transfer of agricultural tube wells of Balochistan to solar energy.