Previous government is responsible for deteriorated situation of country: Punjab CM

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the policies of previous government were responsible for deteriorated situation of country.

CM Buzdar met with several delegations from DG Khan Division and discussed their issues and possible solutions.

While addressing to a gathering Buzdar said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan kept his all promises regarding development of Pakistan. He asserted that previous government adopted wrong policies that influenced the economy of Pakistan.

He added that previous government had hidden reality and truth, and failed to satisfy nation. However, PM Imran Kahn will keep his all promises.

Advertisements