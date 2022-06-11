Prices of construction materials soar amid fuel hike

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Soaring prices of petroleum products have led to a record increase in prices of construction materials.

According to details, the market dealers have raised the prices of construction materials after hike in prices of petroleum products.

A cement bag will now cost Rs1200 after an increase of Rs360, the market dealers said. Meanwhile, the prices of gravel has been increased by Rs45 per square foot and will now cost at Rs130 per square foot.

Additionally, the market dealers have increased the price of sand trolley by Rs2,500 per trolley, which will not cost at Rs6,000. On the other hand, the price of steel has reached 0.205 million per ton after an increase of Rs35.

Sources have told private channel that the prices of tiles and paint also witnessed an increase.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N-led federal government had increased the price of petrol by Rs60 per litre.